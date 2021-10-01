H.S. lites

GOLF
Pacocha places first: Eureka's Allison Pacocha fired the low 18-hole score of 73 at Thursday's Illinois Valley Central Regional at the Arrowhead Country Club. Peoria Notre Dame ended up with team honors
VOLLEYBALL
Eureka 25-25, El Paso-Gridley 23-19: Eight kills from Kylie Hasselbacher powered the Hornets (16-4, 7-1) in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference road match
Fieldcrest 25-22-25, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20-25-10: Allie Wiesenhofer's 13 kills guided the Knights (18-3, 7-2) in league action on Thursday