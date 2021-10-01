 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

H.S. lites

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

GOLF

Pacocha places first: Eureka's Allison Pacocha fired the low 18-hole score of 73 at Thursday's Illinois Valley Central Regional at the Arrowhead Country Club. Peoria Notre Dame ended up with team honors

VOLLEYBALL

Eureka 25-25, El Paso-Gridley 23-19: Eight kills from Kylie Hasselbacher powered the Hornets (16-4, 7-1) in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference road match

Fieldcrest 25-22-25, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20-25-10: Allie Wiesenhofer's 13 kills guided the Knights (18-3, 7-2) in league action on Thursday

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hornets polish off GCMS

Hornets polish off GCMS

EUREKA - A total of 15 fourth quarter points sent the Hornets past Heart of Illinois Conference crossover foe Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29-7 F…

Rockets overcome Henry

Rockets overcome Henry

ROANOKE - The Tri-County Conference hosts posted a 25-21, 25-9 triumph over Henry Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Fieldcrest bounces EP-G

Fieldcrest bounces EP-G

MINONK - Fieldcrest dealt El Paso-Gridley their first Heart of Illinois Conference loss Tuesday evening by scores of 25-14, 25-18.

Rockets sweep Fieldcrest

Rockets sweep Fieldcrest

ROANOKE - In a battle that saw two teams enter with lengthy win streaks on Monday evening, Roanoke-Benson extended theirs with a 25-19, 25-18 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News