BASEBALL

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 12, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 13: Henry Koehler had three hits for the Rockets (5-6, 3-3) on Thursday in Tri-County Conference action at Bill Zeman Field. The hosts scored seven in the bottom half of the seventh inning

SOFTBALL

Eureka 1, Illini Bluffs 11 (5): Hallie Rocke had a run-scoring single for the Hornets (1-10) Thursday afternoon in Glasford. The 10-run rule was enforced in the fifth

TRACK

Hornets tip the Blue Bullets: Eureka (102 points) nudged Williamsville by three at Thursday's John Levingston Invitational at Lewistown. Tucker Hinkle paced the field in the 3200

Co-op take second: LWRB finished behind the hosts at the Tri-Valley Invite on Thursday in Downs. Brianna Harms swept the 100, 200 and 800, while Clayton Grebner placed first in the high jump