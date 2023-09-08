GOLF

Eureka squeaks past R-B: Luke Martin's nine-hole score of 35 guided the Hornets (6-2) to a team score of 151, one stroke better than Roanoke-Benson (6-3). The Rockets received a 35 from Jack Leman

SOCCER

R-B/E 7, Olympia 1: A hat trick from Jackson Beer spearheaded the attack for R-B/E on Thursday

VOLLEYBALL

Le Roy 25-23, Eureka 26-24: Ten kills from Jessi Rokey aided the Hornets (8-2) on Thursday evening

Fieldcrest 25-25, Heyworth 23-23: Seven kills by Kaylin Rients helped the Knights (8-1) in the Thursday road assignment