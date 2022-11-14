H.S. GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Games off and going

Games started in earnest earlier this week. The following is a capsule took at each team:

Fieldcrest

Winners of their first 19 games, the Knights reached unprecedented heights in 2021-22. They compiled a program-best 34 victories against just four losses and finished fourth in two A.

And with four starters back, they are now the hunted and not the hunter.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” pointed out Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally. “As a program, we’re getting used to that. That’s something we preach not just this year but the past few years. That will help us get better and establish yourself as a program. We have to be focused at all times. That’s been our mindset to take it day by day.”

Fieldcrest graduated Ella Goodrich (9.4 points per game, three steals per contest), but do return a solid nucleus. Their leading scorer, 5-foot-11 senior forward Ashlyn May, who earned first team Heart of Illinois Conference honors, is back. She averaged 12.4 ppg, almost five assists and four steals a game. May is joined by junior guard Kaitlin White (12 ppg, 85 three-pointers), senior guard Haley Carver (9.3 ppg and a program record 104 threes) and senior guard Carolyn Megow (8.1 ppg, 6.9 rebounds per contest). They averaged 53.9 ppg a season ago.

Their defense was downright nasty, as the Knights allowed just 30.6 ppg. That takes a lot of the pressure off the offense to have to go out and score a ton of points.

“We know if we have trouble shooting the ball, we can rely on our defense,” said Neally, who starts his eighth season with a record of 148-51. “That is what we hang our hat on. It’s a team effort. They know they’re hard work on that end will lead to good work on offense.”

Fieldcrest shared the HOIC title with Eureka with identical 11-1 records. However, the Knights captured the McLean County tournament title by a 47-28 score over the Hornets in late January to secure possession of the traveling trophy, which they still have.

“That’s not a goal. It’s a neat thing our conference does. We want to try to keep it, but we want to continue to get better. We have more important goals to achieve,” said Neally.

Fieldcrest met Dwight Monday @ Flanagan-Cornell as part of the Falcon-Irish Invitational. The Knights will also face host F-C-Woodland and Ottawa Marquette to close out pool play competition. The Knights will finish with a crossover game, likely the title matchup Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at F-C. Their opponent figures to be Serena, who went 33-4 a season ago and placed fourth in one A. They are joined by host Seneca, Herscher and Spring Valley Hall in the other pool.

Notes: Besides the F-I I and McLean Co., the Knights also won the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic a season ago. Normal West and Streator are off the schedule, while Olympia and Princeton are new. The Knights could face the Tigers twice, as Princeton is entered at the Bruin Classic, which has been moved from before Christmas to the week of the holiday. May (937) is 63 points away from 1,000. She could get there either the final game of the F-I I or Monday at Pontiac. A new assistant on staff is Mike Sondgeroth, who served as head coach at Normal U-High for 10 seasons. He compiled a 189-91 record and made two Elite Eight appearances in the former two-class system. The Pioneers finished third in single A in ’95 after a trip in ‘94. Sondgeroth was also U-H’s softball coach for three years. He is in his first year as a mathematics teacher at Fieldcrest. Sondgeroth also taught math at U-H, Normal West and El Paso-Gridley

Eureka

A 48-44 home victory the second week of January knocked Fieldcrest from the unbeaten ranks. The Hornets finished 22-10 overall, as the season ended with a 53-30 loss to Canton in the Farmington Regional final.

Eureka returns their top two scorers in 5-10 senior forward and two-time first team HOIC pick in Ellie Cahill (20.2 ppg) and 5-10 senior forward Ella Ausmus, who averaged 10.5 ppg through 11 contests before she sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee. That forced her to miss the final 21 games.

According to head coach Jerry Prina, the Hornets will try to find other options on offense.

“I’m hopeful to find a third or a fourth,” he said. ‘It’s good to have more scorers than not. You get into some of the tougher games when teams try to take away one of your top scorers. I think we have some girls who have the potential to be that third or fourth scorer.”

Another starter back is senior guard Reagan Linder. Others with experience who return include senior forward Shyann Knapp, junior guard Elena Lapp, junior forward Mariah Rocke and sophomore guard Elle Blunier. Eureka averaged 49.9 ppg.

They allowed opponents to score at a 42.8 ppg clip, which is quite good, but that number may need to become down a bit.

“Ideally, you want to hold teams to under 40,” pointed out Prina, who is 220-90 as he begins his 12th season at Eureka. “For us, the priority is we do not want to start off in a hole and give up points to start the second half.”

According to Prina, a fast start a season ago was derailed by the Ausmus’ ACL situation and a foot injury to starter Ashley Nohl, who was able to return.

“Last year, we started hot as a pistol, 9-1, and then we had some injuries,” Prina noted. “We battled the rest of the way. We made it to the (McLean Co. tourney) championship game and to the regional championship game. My biggest concern is we have to stay healthy. It can ruin your season.”

The Hornets have switched opening week events, Instead of heading east to Fairbury and Prairie Central, they’ll trek south to the Clinton Turkey Tussle. They opened with a Monday matchup against Decatur St. Teresa. Eureka will also face Olympia and the hosts to conclude pool play. Riverton will be the venue for the other pool that will include Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Mt. Pulaski and Petersburg Porta. Crossover games wrap up the event Saturday at Clinton.

Notes: The Hornets have had a hand in the last six HOIC titles (four outright, two shared). Farmington is no longer on the schedule. Cahill needs 584 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. She sits at No, 10 with 1,207. Cahill will continue her hoop career at Illinois Wesleyan. Eureka was 9-2 with Ausmus and 13-8 without her. Clinton’s athletic director is Matt Koeppel, a 1994 graduate of Eureka. His daughter, junior MaKayla Koeppel, qualified for the one A state cross country finals two weeks ago

Roanoke-Benson

While the Rockets permitted just 36.3 ppg last season, they did not put the ball in the hoop a whole lot more, as they averaged 37.1. They had a point differential of a mere plus 26.

“If you can tell me on that one, let me know,” offered head coach Todd Nafziger in terms of getting the ball into the basket on a more consistent basis. “With five (first-year players), one sophomore, two juniors, two seniors and only one player with any kind of varsity experience, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be difficult,”

R-B graduated forward Frannie Heckman (7.7 ppg, 7.5 rebounds), while junior forward Jasmine Garmin moved to Streator. They return two starters in senior guard Lexi Weldon (10.4 ppg) and junior forward Clare Monge.

Despite having very little size, Nafziger dismissed any notion of using a zone defense,

“We’re not going to play zone. We tend to stand around too much,” admitted Nafziger, who has a 41-56 record as he starts year number five. “We’re going to play (player to player).”

Seneca (22-12, 10-2) is the reigning Tri-County Conference champion, while OM (22-10) captured the tourney, Once again, the league will play a home-and-home slate for a total of 12 games.

That started a stretch of six games over the first nine days of the season that includes a back-to-back-to-back and one back-to-back. With small numbers, fatigue could set in early and play a factor the entire season.

“We’ve dealt with that for the last five years,” said Nafziger. “You just have to deal with it and grind it out.”

R-B met the hosts Monday in the Lexington Classic. The Rockets will also have games with Peoria Heights/Quest as well as Le Roy and Ridgeview in the round robin event, which ends on Friday.

Notes: The Rockets were a game under .500 at 15-16 a season ago, as they lost 37-26 to Illini Bluffs in the Elmwood Regional. R-B will play a total of eight games on back-to-back days that will also see four in a row at the Amboy Invitational, which starts two days after Christmas. Besides seeing them at the Lexington Classic, the Rockets will face PH/Q a second time the first Saturday in January. Despite only 10 players out, half of which are first-year, the Rockets will play a junior varsity contest prior to the varsity. Midland will host the league tourney