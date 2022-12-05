 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapplers mow down two

Eureka won a pair of matchups on Nov. 29, as they defeated Herscher 39-33 and host Prairie Central 48-23 in Fairbury.

Elsewhere, Derrick Wiles won all four of his matches to capture the 152-pound class at Saturday’s Irish Invitational at Seneca. Landon Wierenga placed second at 220.

Eureka-Herscher-Prairie Central

Against Herscher, Gage Heath (145), Dillon Wiles (59 seconds @ 170) and Zach King (285) won via pin. De. Wiles was also victorious at 152.

In the dual against the Hawks, Jackson Phillips (106), TJ Maynor (132), Di. Wiles (170) and King (285) picked up pinfall verdicts.

The Hornets had a Tuesday tri at Peoria Richwoods along with Canton. Eureka hosts Illini Bluffs and Metamora this Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.

