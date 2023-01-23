 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapplers blank the Tigers

Eureka won all nine matches contested via pin en route to a 66-0 shutout of guest ROWVA as part of a Jan. 17 triangular.

Elsewhere, the Hornets blasted Illinois Valley Central 65-0 and host Peoria Heights 72-0 in a Thursday tri. Derrick Wiles (152) pounds) and Landon Wierenga (220) each finished third at Saturday’s Randy Bowman Invitational. Host Le Roy/Tri-Valley took first out of 20 teams.

Clinton-ROWVA-Eureka

Gage Heath (145) and Wyatt Zacha (170) were only on the mat for 26 seconds before each was victorious. At 152, Der. Wiles need two more seconds for a pin. Wierenga (220), Jackson Phillips (106), Carson Lehman (126), Sam Hoffman (138), Tanner Ellis (182) and Zach King (285) were also victorious for the Hornets (8-10).

Hoffman (138), Der. Wiles (152), Dillon Wiles (160) and Wierenga (220) picked up pinfall verdicts in a 42-30 loss to Clinton.

Eureka-IVC-PH

Phillips (106), Evan Green (113), Owen Stoller (126), Lehman (132), Hoffman (138), Dil. Wiles (160), Wierenga (220) and King (285) each won via pin against the Grey Ghosts. Against the Patriots, Green (113), Heath (145), Zacha (170), Ellis (182) and Wierenga (220) recorded pinfall wins.

The Hornets travel to Colfax on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tri with El Paso-Gridley and host Ridgeview/Lexington. 

