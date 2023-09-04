Four turnovers (three lost fumbles and an interception) doomed Fieldcrest in a 42-8 defeat at El Paso-Gridley in Friday’s Heart of Illinois Conference crossover matchup. The Titans scored 21 points in the second stanza and went into halftime ahead 35-0. The Knights (1-1) averted a shutout in the fourth when Eddie Lorton scored on a five-yard touchdown run before Lucas Anson ran in the two-point conversion. Lorton tallied 59 yards on 18 carries, while Koltin Kearfott added six rushes for 57 yards.