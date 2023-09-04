Four turnovers (three lost fumbles and an interception) doomed Fieldcrest in a 42-8 defeat at El Paso-Gridley in Friday’s Heart of Illinois Conference crossover matchup. The Titans scored 21 points in the second stanza and went into halftime ahead 35-0. The Knights (1-1) averted a shutout in the fourth when Eddie Lorton scored on a five-yard touchdown run before Lucas Anson ran in the two-point conversion. Lorton tallied 59 yards on 18 carries, while Koltin Kearfott added six rushes for 57 yards.
EP-G quarterback Kamren Schumacher ran for 127 yards and four TDs, while Skylor Clover was right behind with 126 yards and two scores.
In other contests from around the league and future Fieldcrest opponents:
Le Roy 41, Macon Meridian 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
Stockton 47, Heyworth 13
South Newton (Ind.) 38, Fisher 31
Tri-Valley 34, Clinton 14
Rockridge 39, Ridgeview/Lexington 32
Salem 47, Alton Marquette 13