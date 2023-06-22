BLOOMINGTON – While the state series in boys’ gymnastics and debate have been dropped due to low participation numbers, another extra-curricular activity might be on the horizon.

At a June 12 board of directors meeting, the Illinois High School Association suggested it could soon crown a champion in girls' flag football. A total of five sports: cheerleading, dance, boys' lacrosse, girls' lacrosse and girls' wrestling plus bass fishing and e-sports have been added since 2006. According to the IHSA, based on consistent growth, girls' flag football is expected to debut in state series’ format in the near future, while the playoffs and state championships in eight-player football are also expected to fall under their oversight soon.

Boys’ gymnastics and debate were voted by the board to be discontinued via policy number 14, which states that a sport/activity state series tournament will no longer be held when the "state series has less than seven percent of member schools entering a team."

"This was a difficult decision that comes after significant discussion and a diligent review of historic data and participation trends," commented IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a press release. "After years of decline in participation, boys' gymnastics and debate no longer meet the threshold required by IHSA policy to conduct a state series. Boys' gymnastics and debate both dipped below seven percent several years ago and to our board of directors' credit, they provided a grace period in hopes that both might experience a rejuvenation after the pandemic, but unfortunately, that has not occurred at a level that allows either to meet the policy."

The first state final in debate occurred in 1941, while boys’ gymnastics took place 11 years later.

"It is important to note that the conclusion of the state series in boys' gymnastics and debate does not equate to the elimination of either sport or activity at the high school level in Illinois," said Anderson. "Many schools have committed to continuing their programs regardless of whether the IHSA administers the state tournament. We anticipate the coaches will organize a state tournament moving forward, which is common in sports and activities that are not administered by the IHSA such as field hockey and ice hockey."

Since ‘00, boys' gymnastics has averaged just over 50 schools that participated in the state series each year, but that number shrank to 46 in ‘22 and 40 in ‘23. The modern era of the sport peaked at 79 schools in ‘77. Debate saw 39 schools participate in the ’21-‘22 state series after an average of 49 over the past 13. There are currently 817 members in the IHSA.

"As difficult as a decision like this is, it is equally challenging to conduct a state tournament when such a small percentage of member schools are represented," said board president Katy Hasson, who is also the principal at Rockridge. "The IHSA staff is modest in size relative to the offerings the Association provides and the board must be forward-thinking in determining how to best serve our member schools both now and in the future. It is our expectation that the reallocation of time and resources will ultimately create more participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois.”

"There is undoubtedly a level of disappointment that we feel for the impacted students and coaches," said Anderson. "Yet, we also recognize that we must adapt in order to provide opportunities for as many students as possible. We reflect with great pride and appreciation for all that was accomplished during these chapters when the IHSA oversaw the boys' gymnastics and debate state tournaments."

The IHSA has crowned a litany of individual state boys' gymnastics champions through the years highlighted by the most famous alum of the sport, two-time all-around champion Bart Conner of Niles West, who went on to win two Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

The sports of girls' archery and girls' field hockey were the last state series to be discontinued due to low participation that occurred in ’80 and ’82, respectively.