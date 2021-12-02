From the scholastic beat

FOOTBALL
Several tabbed by league: A total of nine area players have been recognized by the Heart of Illinois Conference. This appears by team along with school and position:
First: Justis Bachman, Eureka, junior, receiver and Drew Dingledine, Eureka, junior, receiver
Second: Mason Stoeger, Fieldcrest, linebacker; Carson Gold, Eureka, junior, receiver; Ben Jablonski, Eureka, junior, offensive line and Mason Boles, Eureka, sophomore, running back
Honorable mention: Mason Trent, Eureka, punter; Rylan Bachman, Eureka, junior, linebacker and John McDonald, Eureka, sophomore, linebacker