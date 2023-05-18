Munson ties standard in the field: Eureka's Laurel Munson equaled the program record in the long jump during Thursday's one A state preliminaries at O'Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. Her leap of 17 feet 11 and one half inches matched Amy Pineda's mark in 2018 and was good enough to place first in her flight. Also, two relays, the four by one of Sophie Musselman, Kayleigh Tharp, Sophie Kaufman and Munson plus the four by eight of Claire Albertson, Isabelle Axelson, Natali Roth and Meika Bender each won their respective heats