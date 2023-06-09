BASEBALL

Two locals tabbed by the TCC: A pair of players from the Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn co-op have been honored by the Tri-County Conference. Junior Nolan Hunter was voted to the first team, while Isaiah Beyer was tabbed honorable mention

Trio selected for contest: Three recent Eureka graduates will suit up as part of the McDonald’s all-star game sponsored by Greater Peoria Baseball Coaches Association. Ben Jablonski, Austin Wiegand and Spencer Wilcox were chosen for the East squad to take on the West. The nine-inning game is slated for June 20 with a 7 p.m. first pitch from Dozer Park in downtown Peoria

SOFTBALL

Father. daughter chosen: Metamora coach Deric Linder and his daughter, recent Eureka graduate Reagan Linder, will participate in the Central Illinois Softball Association senior all-star contest set for this Wednesday at 6 p.m. from the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on the northwest side of Peoria