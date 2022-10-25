FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Hornets to host Beardstown

EUREKA – For the third time over the last four occasions the high school football playoffs have taken place, Eureka has stayed home for the first round in three A.

That will again be the case in 2022, as the Hornets welcome Beardstown to McCollum Field. Kickoff is set for Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.

“I think it’s a difference maker,” commented Eureka head coach Jason Bachman of being home. “With the surface we play on and the community support we have, it’s huge.”

The Tigers enter with a 5-4 record and won their final two contests to receive an at-large bid. They defeated Hardin Calhoun 36-11 and 40-8 this past week over Pleasant Hill. Beardstown features senior quarterback Owen Quigley and the Domitien brothers, senior receiver Lucas and junior running back Christy. On the season, the Tigers have scored 222 points with a high of 54 against Concord Triopia. They are 2-4 against playoff squads and have split four road games. The biggest attribute Beardstown brings to the table is speed largely in the form of Quigley and the Domitens. Quigley rushed for 171 yards and L. Domitien added 91 against Triopia.

“They’re like us,” said Bachman, as Beardstown also uses the pistol formation. “They have big play ability. Those three (Quigley and the brothers) carry that team. They make a lot of people miss. They stood out on film.”

They’ll face a defense in Eureka (7-2) that has blanked five opponents and yielded just 37 points, which is the fewest in the 32-team three A field. Braidwood Reed-Custer is next in fewest points surrendered at 53.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have allowed 200 points with a high of 49 in a loss to Jacksonville Routt. The fewest they have permitted is six in a shutout defeat to Brown County. Beardstown gave up 355 yards on the ground to Camp Point Central and 237 in the season opener to Greenfield/Northwestern, both of which resulted in defeats.

According to Bachman, he expects the Tigers to go to a 3-5-3 look.

“This week, we’re going to pound the rock,” said Bachman in reference to a ground attack. “Both of our running backs (Rylan Bachman and Mason Boles) are running well and our offensive line is blocking well. We’re pretty comparable in size to them. They’re not giant-sized like P-B-L (Paxton-Buckley-Loda).”

Jason Bachman brought up two points that Eureka must do to come out on top.

“Number one, we have to contain them and swarm to the football. We have done a really good job of that this year,” he said. “Outside of (Kaden) Farrell, we’ve been able to bottle teams up. If we do that and maximize our speed, we’ll be in good shape. The second key is we have to execute on offense, stay away from turnovers and stay ahead of the chains.”

According to Bachman, he listed senior receiver/cornerback Carson Gold (fractured fibula) as probable for Friday. However, that same injury will sideline junior linebacker John McDonald, which occurred this past week against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Elliott Craig is in his second season at Beardstown with an even 10-10 record. He is 72-75 in 15 seasons, which included 13 at North Fulton, a co-op of Cuba and Spoon River Valley. Craig, who was hired in June of ‘21, is also the school’s athletic director. Last season, the Tigers went 5-5, as they lost 43-22 at Williamsville in round one of the three A postseason. This is Beardstown’s 25th playoff appearance and sixth in three A. Their postseason record is 9-24.

This is the seventh all-time meeting between the Tigers and Hornets, as both were members of the old River Trails Conference from 1990 to ’95. Beardstown holds a four to two advantage.

A Hornets’ win moves them into a round two matchup likely at Williamsville.

Notes: Beardstown joined the Western Illinois Valley Conference’s North Division in ‘15. The Tigers were previous members of the Prairieland. This will be their first game of the season against a three A opponent. Eureka is in the postseason for the 16th time in program history. They have split 10 home playoff games and have won two of the last three.