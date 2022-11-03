FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Hornets’ suffocating “D” to face Williamsville’s potent “O”

EUREKA – A defense that has allowed only 43 points all season versus an offense that has scored over 40 in all but one game.

That is the main storyline ahead of Saturday’s 3 p.m. three A round of 16 encounter between Eureka (8-2) and host Williamsville (9-1) from the turf of Paul Jenkins Field.

The Bullets, who are members of the Sangamo Conference, are averaging a shade under 420 yards of total offense per contest They piled up a season-best 552 yards against New Berlin. Their lowest output was 364 versus Athens. While Williamsville will get their share of explosive plays, the Hornets’ defense will attempt to limit those.

“We have to make them systemically move the ball down the field,” said Eureka coach Jason Bachman said. “They can score quick. They go fast and they like to take a lot of shots deep. They are going to challenge my secondary.”

Williamsville returns six starters on offense and are led by senior quarterback Jake Seman, who has completed 65 percent of his passes and thrown for 2,108 yards, 31 touchdowns to four interceptions. He threw for five TDs, but also had two picks, in a 48-20 round one victory over Carlinville. The Bullets, like the Hornets, operate out of the pistol. Their top two receivers are seniors Ethan Hinds (47 catches, 707 yards) and Jackson Workman (29-555). Senior back Harley Sharp adds 431 yards on the ground.

Even though the squads play in separate conferences and do not have the same color schemes, they have a lot in common.

“The speech (this week) is about looking in the mirror,” said Bachman. “There’s a lot of similarities between us. There is not a whole lot of differences.”

The lone starter back on the offensive line is senior right tackle Jacob Finley, all 6-foot-9 and 290 pounds of him. Illinois State and the University of Illinois have shown interest in his services.

Williamsville shifts between a 3-5-3 and 4-2-5 alignment on defense. They have surrendered 110 points with a high of 24 in a four-point home loss to Sangamo champion, undefeated Maroa-Forsyth (10-0).

“They fly around and they make plays a lot like us,” pointed out Bachman. “Their free safety, (Nolan Bates), comes up and makes a lot of plays for them. They are very athletic and they swarm to the ball.”

Senior linebacker Colin Ripperda (99) and Bates (87), also a senior, lead in tackles and are two of eight starters who return on that side of the ball. Upfront is 300-pound senior Brayden Johnson for the Bullets, who have forced 18 takeaways and are plus-10 in turnover margin.

They’ll line up against an offense in Eureka that has scored 340 points and averages 358 yards per game.

While the Hornets will be the underdog, they’ll try to hang around for as long as possible.

“I’m very confident going in,” said Bachman. “If we do not turn it over, protect the ball and swarm to the ball, it will be a great ballgame.”

Aaron Kunz is in his 20th season at Williamsville with a record of 171-48. In 2021, the Bullets won the Sangamo and finished with a 10-2 mark. They lost 28-7 in the quarterfinal round of three A at Tolono Unity. They were three A champions in ’19 with a perfect 14-0 record and runner-up in ’14. The home field is named after the former Bullets’ coach, who posted a 178-128-1 record in 32 years before he retired after the ’02 season. He was replaced by Kunz, who is also a son-in-law, as he married the former Liz Jenkins.

This is the first meeting between Eureka and Williamsville. The winner secures a spot in the quarters with St. Joseph-Ogden as the probable opponent.

Notes: The turf, as well as an all-weather track that surrounds PJF, are part of a $49.5 million renovation project that started this past spring at Williamsville. An auditorium, fieldhouse, fine arts wing and cafeteria are among the other features. Some of those have been completed with the rest scheduled to be done by next summer. According to Bachman, Eureka junior linebacker John McDonald (fractured fibula) is out and added Carson Gold, who was used strictly for placekicking duties versus Beardstown, should see an expanded role against the Bullets.