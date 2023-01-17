Fieldcrest wins tourney opener

A huge run to start the second half lifted Fieldcrest to a 59-35 victory over El Paso-Gridley in Monday’s first quarterfinal of the McLean County tournament game at the Reagan Athletic Complex on the Eureka College campus.

In non-tourney contests, the Knights defeated the Heart of Illinois Conference guest Titans 69-38 on Thursday to improve their league standard to 8-1.

Over the first three minutes and 50 seconds the Knights (19-2) went on a 19-2 spurt to extend the lead to 49-23.

Carolyn Megow (18) and Macy Gochanour (16) combined for 34 of the 59 points.

The hosts raced out to a 28-7 cushion after eight minutes and put it in cruise control the rest of the way.

Haley Carver led all scorers with 23 points. She was followed by Gochanour (12) and Ashlyn May (11).

Fieldcrest takes on Deer Creek-Mackinaw Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the first tourney semifinal from the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.

Notes: With DCM’s 46-27 road victory over Tremont on Thursday, the Knights are now in a three-way tie for first place in the HOIC with the Chiefs and Eureka. Tremont is right behind at 6-1.