Fieldcrest High School's volleyball team dropped just one set on its way to a third straight Early Bird Invitational title Saturday at Spring Valley Hall.

In pool action, the Knights took care of Peru St. Bede (25-17, 25-15), Stark County (25-6, 25-9) and the hosts (25-12, 25-16). The Knights swept Princeton 25-11, 25-15 in the semifinals and 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 over Sherrard in the final.

Allie Wiesehnofer registered 43 kills and 51 digs on the day. Kaylin Rients followed with 37 kills, while Bella Fortner had team highs in assists (59) and service aces (seven). Eight schools competed at the event.

The Knights had their home opener Tuesday versus Putnam County. They begin Heart of Illinois Conference competition this evening with a 7 o'clock road assignment against Eureka.

Notes: The victory over Princeton was No. 500 in the coaching career of Fieldcrest’s Cathy Sanders, who had previous stops at Morton and University High. Sherrard was No. 501.