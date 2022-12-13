Fieldcrest ups standard to 10-0

Fieldcrest doubled by Heart of Illinois Conference host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38 Monday evening. The Knights opened a 24-4 lead after the first quarter, as they retained possession of the McLean County traveling trophy. Kaitlin White poured in 25 points, while Ashlyn May added 19. The win kept Fieldcrest atop the HOIC standings at 5-0, while they are now 10-0 overall.

The Knights go to Colfax Thursday for a 7 p.m. matchup with Ridgeview.

Notes: Thursday’s league contest with guest Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland was called off due to lack of Falcons’ healthy players. The Nov. 17 game at the Falcon-Irish Invitational, which the Knights won 65-24, will now count in the HOIC standings. Fieldcrest has picked up an extra game, as they will host Pekin this Monday at 7 p.m.