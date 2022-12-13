 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fieldcrest ups standard to 10-0

Fieldcrest doubled by Heart of Illinois Conference host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38 Monday evening. The Knights opened a 24-4 lead after the first quarter, as they retained possession of the McLean County traveling trophy. Kaitlin White poured in 25 points, while Ashlyn May added 19. The win kept Fieldcrest atop the HOIC standings at 5-0, while they are now 10-0 overall.

The Knights go to Colfax this evening for a 7 p.m. matchup with Ridgeview.

Notes: Thursday’s league contest with guest Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland was called off due to lack of Falcons’ healthy players. The Nov. 17 game at the Falcon-Irish Invitational, which the Knights won 65-24, will now count in the HOIC standings. Fieldcrest has picked up an extra game, as they will host Pekin this Monday at 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

R-B blasts past Dwight

R-B blasts past Dwight

Roanoke-Benson amassed a season high in points in a 68-46 win over Tri-County Conference guest Dwight Thursday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasiu…

Hornets get by Le Roy

Hornets get by Le Roy

Eureka recorded a 56-42 Heart of Illinois Conference victory at Le Roy on Friday. Tyler Tate scored 28 points, while Tyler Heffren added 13 fo…

Fieldcrest soars past the Vikings

Fieldcrest soars past the Vikings

Four players ended up in double figures for Fieldcrest in a 72-28 rout of Heart of Illinois Conference rival Tri-Valley in Thursday’s home opener.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News