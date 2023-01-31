 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fieldcrest trips up Tremont

 Fieldcrest picked up their 10th Heart of Illinois Conference victory on Thursday with a 55-52 win over guest Tremont.

In other games, the Knights handed guest Peotone their first loss of the season Saturday afternoon with a 60-42 triumph. Fieldcrest got by host Olympia 53-44 on Monday.

Tremont-Fieldcrest

In a nip-and-tuck contest throughout, the teams were tied at 15 at the close of the first period. The Turks went into halftime on top at 25-23.

Ashlyn May’s 17 points led the Knights (24-3, 10-1), while Kaitlin White had 14 and Carolyn Megow chipped in with 13.

Peotone-Fieldcrest

The Knights held a slim 40-37 lead after three before they pulled away. White finished with 18 points followed by Megow (15) and Haley Carver (11).

The Blue Devils, who will host the supersectional, sit with a record of 24-1.

Fieldcrest-Olympia

The guests extended a 27-23 advantage at intermission to 42-34 after three. May had a team-high 12 points.

Fieldcrest entertains Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn this evening in a varsity only contest with a 6 p.m. tip.

