Fieldcrest dropped the middle set, but did defeat Heart of Illinois Conference crossover host Le Roy 25-10, 26-28, 25-18 on Sept. 5.

In other action, the Knights won 25-23, 25-23 at Heyworth on Thursday. Fieldcrest split four matches at Saturday’s Tri-Valley Invitational. They lost to Orion (23-25, 25-12, 25-21) and Washington (25-20, 16-25, 25-21), but rebounded to knock off Mt. Pulaski (25-21, 25-11) and Bismarck-Henning (25-14, 25-23). Allie Wiesenhofer had 43 kills and 44 digs along with Macy Gochanour (47 assists) Bella Fortner (40 assists, seven service aces).

Fieldcrest-Le Roy

Wiesenhofer tallied team-highs in kills (six) and digs (10). Fortner added 11 assists and three service aces for the Knights (10-3).

Fieldcrest-Heyworth

Wiesenhofer (10, 12 digs) and Kaylin Rients (seven) combined on 17 kills. Fortner finished with 14 assists, while Gochanour followed with seven.

The Knights saw Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley make a visit on Tuesday for a crossover match. Fieldcrest stays home this evening for a 7 p.m. crossover versus Flanagan-Cornell.