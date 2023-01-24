Fieldcrest tips Eureka; Cahill sets scoring standard

BLOOMINGTON – Fieldcrest won the rubber game with Eureka in the third place game of the McLean County tournament with a 56-48 victory at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center. In Thursday’s semifinals from Shirk, Deer Creek-Mackinaw surprised Fieldcrest by a final of 53-40, while Tremont tripped Eureka 51-43. That halted the Hornets’ six-game win streak.

On Monday, the Knights moved to 9-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 58-25 pasting of guest Fisher on Monday.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

The Knights (21-3) raced out to an 11-2 after eight minutes and the Hornets (18-7) never recovered.

Ashlyn May’s 17 points led Fieldcrest. Also in double figures were Carolyn Megow (14), Macy Gochanour (14) and Kaitlin White (10). Ellie Cahill paced Eureka with 19 points, while Ella Ausmus followed with 12.

DCM-Fieldcrest

The Chiefs’ defense triggered 12 Knights’ turnovers in the opening half, as Fieldcrest made three of 17 shots. DCM led 20-11 at the break.

“It was a pretty awesome win,” Dee-Mack coach Joni Nightengale said. “I’m so excited for that first half defensive effort. Holding Fieldcrest to three field goals and 11 points, I’m not sure anyone has done that to that team.”

Dalia DeJesus began the second half with a three-pointer from the top of the key for a 23-11 Chiefs’ advantage. The 5-foot-11 DeJesus finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

“I try my best,” said DeJesus. “It’s really helpful everyone on my team is very supportive and they do treat me like a (first-year player). That gives me the boost to do my job and take care of the ball.”

Nightengale has “never seen a (first-year player) like her. She’s composed. She’s the biggest cheerleader for her teammates. She respects her teammates and her teammates find her.”

Fieldcrest welcomed the return of White, who missed the past two games with a sprained ankle. However, the Knights struggled from the floor, as they went 13 of 41, no treys along with 22 turnovers.

“They outplayed us in every part of the game: offense, defense, 50-50 balls. The most important thing is they wanted it more,” Knights’ coach Mitch Neally said. “They were great on defense. They forced us to shy away from things. We’ve got to find a way to play better and want it more.”

Megow was a Fieldcrest bright spot with 23 points, 10 in the fourth quarter. White added nine.

Dee-Mack outrebounded the Knights 32-26 and received stellar bench play from Lexi Cottingham (13 points) and Mackenzie Knowles (11).

Eureka-Tremont

In the nightcap, the Turks never trailed over the entire 32 minutes.

“It took every single minute, every single second of this game to pull it off,” said Tremont coach Justin Wahls, who is a graduate of Eureka. “They knew they could not just have a good game and beat a team like Eureka. They would have to have a great game to beat a team like Eureka.”

Senior Whitney Rumbold paced the Turks with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

“It’s very exciting. We came in with a lot of energy and wanted it from the start,” Rumbold said. “It’s amazing to know we pulled it out and fought through everything.”

Eureka trailed 23-14 in the second quarter, but slashed that deficit to one as Cahill scored six points and Elena Lapp and Reagan Linder two each in the half’s final 49 seconds.

“We kind of let the cat out of the bag with our halfcourt pressure,” said Hornets’ coach Jerry Prina. “We were trying to save that for the second half.”

A Reese Love 3-pointer was part of a 7-0 Tremont surge to open the second half.

“We talked about we have to get out early on them and make them chase us,” Prina said. “If you do that, you can pull them out of the zone. If not, they pack that zone in there and you’ve got to shoot your way out of it and we just did not.”

Erin Pulliam chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Turks while Love had 10 points.

Cahill, who led all scorers with 26 points, set the program scoring record with two second-quarter free throws. She surpassed Tessa Leman’s mark of 1,785 points.

“That’s really cool,” Prina said, “an amazing accomplishment.”

Sophie Musselman led the Hornets with eight rebounds off the bench.

Fisher-Fieldcrest

The Knights used a 25 to seven blitz in the third to open a 51-23 cushion. Megow and Haley Carver each scored 14 points, while May had 12 and White chipped in with 10.

Eureka entertains Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in a varsity only contest on Thursday at 5:30, while Fieldcrest hosts Tremont at 7 p.m.

Notes: DCM waxed their Route 9 rival the Turks 52-17 in Saturday night’s title game to acquire the traveling trophy.