Fieldcrest takes down Tremont

Fieldcrest upended Tremont 27-15, 25-19 on Saturday evening in the third place match of the McLean County tournament at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Also in the tourney, the Knights (26-4) downed El Paso-Gridley 25-13, 25-22 in a Thursday quarterfinal, but lost 25-21, 25-17 to eventual champion Tri-Valley in a semifinal that evening. Fieldcrest picked up a forfeit victory over Ridgeview in the opening round on Oct, 18.

Tremont-Fieldcrest

Kaylin Rients recorded seven kills, while Zoey Dye followed with five. Kaitlin White handed out 13 assists, while Aliah Celis served four aces.

Allie Wiesenhofer (18) and Carolyn Megow (12) combined for 30 digs.

The Knights stayed home for the regional, as they met EP-G (26-6) on Tuesday. A win moves them into today’s 6 p.m. final with T-V (31-3-1) as the probable opponent.

