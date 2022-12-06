Fieldcrest soars past the Vikings

Four players ended up in double figures for Fieldcrest in a 72-28 rout of Heart of Illinois Conference rival Tri-Valley in Thursday’s home opener.

In other games, the Knights steamrolled guest Lexington 61-20 on Monday.

T-V/Fieldcrest

The Knights (9-0, 3-0) created separation after eight minutes, as they built a 21-6 lead.

Ashlyn May’s 17 points were a game-high. She was followed by Macy Gochanour (13), Kaitlin White (13) and Carolyn Megow (10).

Lexington-Fieldcrest

The hosts opened up a 16-5 advantage at the conclusion of the first quarter. May pumped in 20 points, while White (18) and Haley Carver (11) also scored in double figures.

Fieldcrest entertains Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland today at 5:30 p.m. in a varsity only contest.

Notes: The Knights have made now eight successful defenses of the McLean County traveling trophy.