Fieldcrest rolls past the Falcons; stays perfect through 16 matches

Fieldcrest swept Heart of Illinois Conference host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-9, 25-16 on Sept. 13.

Elsewhere, the Knights (16-0, 5-0) won the invitational they hosted on Saturday. In the pool play, the hosts defeated Clinton (25-9, 25-20), Illini Bluffs (25-23, 25-16) and Delavan (25-13, 25-21). They swept Olympia 25-13, 25-15 in the semifinals and Cissna Park 25-17, 25-18 in the title contest. Allie Wiesenhofer recorded 37 kills and served seven aces over the five matches. Kaitlin White had 56 assists, while Carolyn Megow added 48 digs.

Fieldcrest-GCMS

Wiesenhofer rang up seven kills, while White handed out 12 assists. Megow provided nine digs.

The Knights entertained Roanoke-Benson Monday and Fisher on Tuesday. They travel to Downs for a 7 p.m. contest this evening opposite Tri-Valley.

Notes: On Thursday, Fieldcrest defeated host Flanagan-Cornell 25-14, 25-21. The 16-0 start is the best in program history. The previous top mark was 7-0 shared by the 2014 and ’21 teams.

