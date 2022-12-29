 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fieldcrest rolls in opener

Fieldcrest had little difficulty with the Rock Island junior varsity to start pool play competition in the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic on Dec. 27. The Knights prevailed by a final score 68-18.

Elsewhere at the Bruin Classic, the Knights beat the hosts 73-46 Wednesday morning. Fieldcrest got by Seneca 49-43 on Thursday.

Fieldcrest-RI JV

The Knights (14-0) raced out to a 27-4 lead after eight minutes of action.

Kaitlin White led all scorers with 15 points. She was joined in double figures by Ashlyn May (11) and Carolyn Megow (11).

PSB-Fieldcrest

The Knights poured in 30 points in the second quarter to zoom into the break with a comfy 46-22 advantage.

May had a game-best 25 points, while White (17) and Macy Gochanour (11) also scored in double digits.

Fieldcrest-Seneca

For the first time all season, the Knights were behind after the first stanza, as the Irish led 12-10. The Knights doubled them over the next two quarters at 38-19 to take a 48-31 advantage. May finished with 24 points, while Megow was next with 10.

Fieldcrest closed out pool play Thursday against Putnam County. A win would have moved them into Friday’s title clash against Eureka. The Knights travel to Heart of Illinois Conference rival Le Roy this evening for a 7 p.m. game.

