 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fieldcrest rolls in opener

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

Fieldcrest had little difficulty with the Rock Island junior varsity to start pool play competition in the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic on Dec. 27. The Knights prevailed by a final score 68-18.

Elsewhere at the Bruin Classic, the Knights beat the hosts 73-46 Wednesday morning. Fieldcrest got by Seneca 49-43 on Thursday.

Fieldcrest-RI JV

The Knights (16-0) raced out to a 27-4 lead after eight minutes of action.

Kaitlin White led all scorers with 15 points. She was joined in double figures by Ashlyn May (11) and Carolyn Megow (11).

PSB-Fieldcrest

The Knights poured in 30 points in the second quarter to zoom into the break with a comfy 46-22 advantage.

May had a game-best 25 points, while White (17) and Macy Gochanour (11) also scored in double digits.

Fieldcrest-Seneca

For the first time all season, the Knights were behind after the first stanza, as the Irish led 12-10. The Knights doubled them over the next two quarters at 38-19 to take a 48-31 advantage. May finished with 24 points, while Megow was next with 10.

In a battle of unbeatens, Fieldcrest meets 15-0 Petersburg Porta/AC Central this evening at 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

R-B knocks off the Huskers

Roanoke-Benson received 21 points from Lexi Weldon in a 52-51 triumph over Serena in pool play action at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 27. Th…

Rockets salvage one in tourney

Rockets salvage one in tourney

Roanoke-Benson halted a three-game losing streak with a 40-33 win over Havana Thursday morning at the Williamsville tournament. Nolan Hunter p…

Knights surprise AC

Knights surprise AC

Fieldcrest used the third quarter to spring a 40-37 upset of Aurora Christian at the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 at Normal West.

Fieldcrest rolls in opener

Fieldcrest had little difficulty with the Rock Island junior varsity to start pool play competition in the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic on Dec.…

R-B knocks off the Huskers

R-B knocks off the Huskers

Roanoke-Benson received 21 points from Lexi Weldon in a 52-51 triumph over Serena in pool play action at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 27. Th…

Grapplers mow down two

Eureka won a pair of matchups on Nov. 29, as they defeated Herscher 39-33 and host Prairie Central 48-23 in Fairbury.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News