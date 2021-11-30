 Skip to main content
Fieldcrest rolls in league opener

  • Updated
MINONK - Fieldcrest scored the first 12 points Monday evening, as they posted a 60-20 victory over Heyworth in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener for both.

The Knights (7-0) triggered 28 turnovers on the part of the Hornets (2-3), 19 of which occurred in the first half.

“We knew, overall, they were not extraordinarily good ballhandlers,” explained Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally. “We decided to keep the tempo up. That sets the tone.”

Kaitlin White poured in 23 points for the hosts, while first-year Kyra Denning had 10 for Heyworth.

Notes: The Knights have won their first seven contests by an average margin of 28 points. With a 56-16 lead, the fourth quarter was contested with a running clock due to the 40-point advantage. With the sound system out of whack, Fieldcrest’s Cami Mangan stepped up and gave a beautiful rendition of the national anthem prior to the starting lineups being announced.

See full article on Dec. 2 Woodford County Journal newsstands

