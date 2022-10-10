 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fieldcrest rolls at home

Fieldcrest did not spend much time on the floor on Oct. 4 in a 25-11, 25-8 win over guest Dwight.

Elsewhere, Heart of Illinois Conference host Tremont tripped up the Knights 25-19, 25-21 on Thursday.

Dwight-Fieldcrest

Kaylin Rients (eight) and Zoey Dye (seven) combined for 15 kills, while Kaitlin White contributed 18 assists.

Carolyn Megow and Allie Wiesenhofer each recorded five digs for the Knights (21-3).

Fieldcrest-Tremont

Wiesenhofer and White each had five kills, while Macy Gochanour tallied 10 assists. Megow added 10 digs. The loss dipped Fieldcrest to 7-3 in the league.

The Knights hosted Ridgeview Tuesday and close out conference play this evening with a 7 p.m. match at Lexington.

