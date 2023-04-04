Fieldcrest is still on the hunt for their first victory, The Knights lost 11-1 at Serena on Monday. It was shortened to six innings because of the 10-run rule.

In other contests, Fieldcrest was shut out 3-0 by Putnam County Wednesday afternoon in Granville. The game was originally set for March 25, but was postponed due to the weather.

Fieldcrest-Serena

The Knights (0-5) got on the board in the top of the first. The host Huskers tied it in the second and grabbed the lead with three in the fourth. Bella Fortner, who missed all of last season as well as volleyball due to illness, has returned and was responsible for two of the three hits.

Keara Barisch fell to 0-3 with the defeat.

Fieldcrest-Putnam Co.

The lone Fieldcrest hit came off the bat of Barisch. The hosts plated single runs in the first, third and six. Barisch allowed one earned run on five hits over six, walked one and struck out seven, but was the tough luck loser in the circle.

Fieldcrest was supposed to entertain Eureka in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener yesterday at Veteran’s Park. The Knights continue league competition this Friday at 4:30 p.m. opposite Tri-Valley in Downs.

Notes: Saturday’s twinbill with Seneca from VP was cancelled due to the weather.