 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fieldcrest remains atop the HOIC

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

Fieldcrest moved to 6-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 65-26 win over Ridgeview Thursday in Colfax. In the process, the Knights (11-0) maintained possession of the McLean County traveling trophy. Fieldcrest got out to a 16-4 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter. Ashlyn May and Kaitlin White each scored 17 points, while Haley Carver added 14.

The top-seeded Knights begin defense of their Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic title Dec. 27 at 1:45 p.m. versus the Rock Island junior varsity, one of three new teams in the event. It has expanded from eight squads to 10. PSB, Putnam County and Seneca round out of the rest of Fieldcrest’s pool. Yorkville Christian is out after they participated in 2021. Ottawa Marquette and Sandwich are the other newbies at the event.

Notes: A scheduling conflict wiped out Monday’s home game against Pekin. The Knights will be headed to Seneca, one of four regionals that go into the Coal City Sectional. The others are Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Momence and Wilmington.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slow start plagues Eureka

A bad first quarter did Eureka in, as guest Mahomet-Seymour upended the Hornets 46-37 on Thursday night. Eureka (8-4) fell behind 15-2 at the …

R-B posts road triumph

Roanoke-Benson used a 24-point fourth period to defeat Tri-County Conference host Ottawa Marquette 54-44 Monday evening. The Rockets (7-4, 5-1…

Fieldcrest ups standard to 10-0

Fieldcrest ups standard to 10-0

Fieldcrest doubled by Heart of Illinois Conference host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38 Monday evening. The Knights opened a 24-4 lead after t…

Fieldcrest remains atop the HOIC

Fieldcrest moved to 6-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 65-26 win over Ridgeview Thursday in Colfax. In the process, the Knights (…

Eureka holds off Chiefs

Eureka saw a double-digit halftime advantage nearly dissolve, but they warded off Heart of Illinois Conference guest Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52-49…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News