Fieldcrest remains atop the HOIC

Fieldcrest moved to 6-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 65-26 win over Ridgeview Thursday in Colfax. In the process, the Knights (11-0) maintained possession of the McLean County traveling trophy. Fieldcrest got out to a 16-4 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter. Ashlyn May and Kaitlin White each scored 17 points, while Haley Carver added 14.

The top-seeded Knights begin defense of their Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic title next Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. versus the Rock Island junior varsity, one of three new teams in the event. It has expanded from eight squads to 10. PSB, Putnam County and Seneca round out of the rest of Fieldcrest’s pool. Yorkville Christian is out after they participated in 2021. Ottawa Marquette and Sandwich are the other newbies at the event.

Notes: A scheduling conflict wiped out Monday’s home game against Pekin. The Knights will be headed to Seneca, one of four regionals that go into the Coal City Sectional. The others are Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Momence and Wilmington.

