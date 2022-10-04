Fieldcrest reaches 20 victories

Fieldcrest defeated Heart of Illinois Conference guest Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25-14, 25-15 Thursday evening.

Elsewhere, the Knights swept host Ottawa Marquette 25-16, 25-20 on Monday. Fieldcrest lost 25-21, 25-23 at El Paso-Gridley on Sept. 27.

DCM-Fieldcrest

Allie Wiesenhofer led the Knights (20-2, 7-2) with seven kills and six digs, while Kaitlin White added nine assists.

Fieldcrest-OM

While the Knights collected win No. 20, they denied Crusaders from that benchmark in the process.

White and Macy Gochanour each had eight assists, while Wiesenhofer deposited five kills. Carolyn Megow chipped in with seven digs.

Fieldcrest hosted Dwight on Tuesday. The Knights return to HOIC play this evening with a 7 p.m. match at Tremont.

Notes: Fieldcrest will host a regional, one of four feeders into the Prairie Central Sectional. The others are Herscher, Seneca and Tremont.