After three weeks without it, Fieldcrest is once again the holder of the McLean County traveling trophy. The Knights polished off Heart of Illinois rival Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62-54 Thursday at Virgil Jacobs Gymnasium.

In other games, the Knights defeated guest Illinois Valley Central 52-19 Monday evening. Fieldcrest clobbered guest Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn 82-18 on Jan. 31. Kaitlin White poured in 24 points followed by Carolyn Megow (13) and Ashlyn May (11).

Fieldcrest-DCM

The Knights (27-3, 11-1) fell behind by 11 in the third stanza before they rallied and eventually took the lead in the fourth. May had a game-high 19 points. Megow (13), Haley Carver (13) and White (12) also scored in double figures.

Fieldcrest shared the HOIC title with Eureka.

IVC-Fieldcrest

The hosts gradually pulled away after a 9-6 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter. White had a game-high 17 points, while Megow was next with 10.

The regular season and home finale is this evening at 7 p.m. against Princeton (26-3).

Notes: Fieldcrest is the top seed out of 12 squads in sub B of the Coal City Sectional, while Peotone, Prairie Central and Seneca round out the top four. May’s output against DCM pushed her past Tessa Holland (1,346) and into second on the program’s career points’ list.