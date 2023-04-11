Fieldcrest began Heart of Illinois Conference action Wednesday with a 13-8 triumph over Eureka at Veteran’s Park.

In other contests, Tri-Valley handed the Knights a 10-0 league loss Friday in Downs. It was called in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule. Ottawa Marquette blanked Fieldcrest 14-0 Monday at VP. The 10-run rule went into effect after six.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

A six-run bottom half of the third put the Knights (1-7) on top to stay at 9-5. The 17-hit attack was paced by Aliah Celis, Pru Mangan (three runs batted in) and Jessica Schultz with three apiece, while Bella Fortner and Ella Ruestman (two RBIs) checked in with two each.

Keara Barisch (1-5) was the beneficiary of the offense to get the win.

Fieldcrest/T-V

All 12 of the Vikings’ hits were singles, as they scored at least one run in each of their plate appearances.

Barisch and Falyn Ehrnthaller were responsible for the guests’ two hits. Barisch took the loss.

OM-Fieldcrest

Nine of the Crusaders’ 15 hits were for extra bases that included eight doubles. Ehrnthaller managed the hosts’ lone hit, while Barisch was the pitcher of record.

Fieldcrest hosted Heyworth yesterday from VP. The Knights head to Brock Park this Friday for a 4:30 p.m. HOIC tussle versus Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Notes: VP will be the venue for a regional with the winner going to the Rockridge Sectional.