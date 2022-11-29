Fieldcrest perfect after seven

Fieldcrest moved to 7-0 after a 47-22 win at Heyworth in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener on Monday. The verdict also kept the McLean County traveling trophy in their possession.

In other games, the Knights upended Roanoke-Benson 55-32 Nov. 22 at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Fieldcrest dispatched host Pontiac 74-45 on Nov. 21. At the Falcon-Irish Invitational, the Knights handled Seneca 65-42 in the Nov. 19 championship tilt at Flanagan-Cornell. Fieldcrest walloped Ottawa Marquette 50-24 Nov. 17 at F-C to conclude pool play.

Fieldcrest-Heyworth

The Knights held a slim 9-8 at the close of the first quarter before they pulled away.

Ashlyn May was one of three starters in double figures with 13 points. She was followed by Haley Carver (12) and Kaitlin White (10).

Fieldcrest/R-B

The Knights got out to a 20-6 advantage after eight minutes of action.

White led all scorers with 21 points.

Fieldcrest-Pontiac

The guests raced out a 26-10 lead after the opening quarter.

May’s 19 points were a game-best. She was followed in double figures by White (14) and Riley Burton (12).

Seneca-Fieldcrest

The Knights gradually pulled away after a 23-16 advantage at the close of the first stanza.

White poured in 27 points, while May (15) and Burton (14) were scored in double figures. The 15 points put May right at 1,000 for her career.

Fieldcrest-OM

The Knights started fast, as they built a 22-5 lead after the first quarter.

May had a game-high 16 points for the winners.

Fieldcrest meets league rival Tri-Valley in the home opener this evening at 7 p.m.

Notes: May is the fourth girl to reach 1,000, as she joins Haley Ruestman, Tessa Holland and Megan Winkler. Carolyn Megow suited up and played for the first time against Heyworth after she missed the initial six games due to mononucleosis.