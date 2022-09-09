Fieldcrest outlasts Le Roy

Fieldcrest got by Heart of Illinois Conference guest Le Roy 23-25, 25-14, 25-21 on Sept. 6.

In other matches, the Knights polished off league rival Heyworth 25-15, 25-10 at home on Thursday.

Le Roy-Fieldcrest

Kaylin Rients and Allie Wiesenhofer each had 11 kills, while Ashlyn May followed with eight for the Knights (9-0, 3-0). Macy Gochanour and Kaitlin White evenly split 34 assists.

Wiesenhofer also recorded 31 digs.

Heyworth-Fieldcrest

Wiesenhofer pounded home 11 kills to go with four service aces. Zoey Dye added six kills, while May had eight digs.

White finished with a match-high 14 assists.

The Knights hit the road Tuesday versus Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Fieldcrest stays on the road this evening for a 7 p.m. matchup with Flanagan-Cornell.