Fieldcrest off to roaring start on the hardwood

MINONK - If anyone thinks the Fieldcrest basketball team is satisfied with such a lofty win-loss record, just listen to senior Ella Goodrich.

"After Christmas break, we definitely came out a little flat in our game against Dwight," she said.

That might be news to Dwight, which trailed 24-3 after the first quarter against Fieldcrest this past week. The Knights, who sport a 19-1 record, cruised to a 61-22 victory as they started off 2022 much like they ended ‘21.

Fieldcrest, which has trailed at halftime just twice, has outscored its opponents by over 32 points per game. The Knights' starters have only played the fourth quarter in a handful of games, as their closest win is by 10 against Serena.

Head coach Mitch Neally said one of Fieldcrest's mottos is "Never Be Satisfied." The Knights are definitely taking that to heart as they strive to rack up new milestones in the program's history.

"We only lost one senior off the team from last (spring) that went 11-2. We had a lot of sophomores at that point in time and even some (first-year kids) that played a lot for us," said Neally. "To be completely honest, it is a tad bit (surprising) to see where we are now, but not in a sense because I know how hard these girls have been working in the offseason and even during the season. They continue to compete with themselves in trying to get better."

