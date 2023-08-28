Fieldcrest dropped just one set on their way to a third straight Early Bird Invitational title Saturday at Spring Valley Hall. In pool action, they took care of Peru St. Bede (25-17, 25-15), Stark County (25-6, 25-9) and the hosts (25-12, 25-16). The Knights swept Princeton 25-11, 25-15 in the semifinals and 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 over Sherrard in the finals. Allie Wiesehnofer registered 43 kills and 51 digs on the day. Kaylin Rients followed with 37 kills, while Bella Fortner had team-highs in assists (59) and service aces (seven). There were a total of eight schools at the event.
The Knights had the home opener Tuesday versus Putnam Co. They begin Heart of Illinois Conference competition this evening with a 7 p.m. road assignment against Eureka.
Notes: The victory over Princeton was No. 500 in the coaching career of Fieldcrest’s Cathy Sanders, who had previous stops at Morton and U-High. Sherrard was No. 501.