Fieldcrest dropped just one set on their way to a third straight Early Bird Invitational title Saturday at Spring Valley Hall. In pool action, they took care of Peru St. Bede (25-17, 25-15), Stark County (25-6, 25-9) and the hosts (25-12, 25-16). The Knights swept Princeton 25-11, 25-15 in the semifinals and 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 over Sherrard in the finals. Allie Wiesehnofer registered 43 kills and 51 digs on the day. Kaylin Rients followed with 37 kills, while Bella Fortner had team-highs in assists (59) and service aces (seven). There were a total of eight schools at the event.