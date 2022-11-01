Fieldcrest moves into sectional final

Fieldcrest took care of Peotone during Monday’s Prairie Central Sectional with a 25-20, 25-21 victory in Fairbury.

Elsewhere, two all-Heart of Illinois Conference matchups took place in regional action on Oct. 25. At Minonk, the host Knights bounced El Paso-Gridley 32-30, 25-19, while Eureka dismissed host Tremont 25-17, 21-25, 25-22.

In Thursday’s finals, Fieldcrest reversed two earlier losses, as they surprised league champion Tri-Valley 25-21, 26-24, Illinois Valley Central downed the Hornets 25-17, 25-17. Callie Schumacher had a team-high four kills followed by three each for Ella Ausmus and Jessi Rokey. Allison deFreese had 12 assists and six digs.

Fieldcrest-Peotone

Ashlyn May’s eight kills were a team-high, while Allie Wiesenhofer and Kaitlin White added five apiece. White also dished out 12 assists, while Macy Gochanour followed with 10 for the Knights (29-4).

Wiesenhofer’s stat line also included 15 digs.

EP-G/Fieldcrest

Wiesenhofer paced a balanced hitting attack for the Knights with 10 kills. She was followed by Kaylin Rients (eight) and White (six). Carolyn Megow (13) and White (11) combined for 24 digs.

White also recorded 13 assists, while Gochanour followed with 11.

Eureka-Tremont

Schumacher (10 kills, 18 digs) and Ausmus (10 kills, 10 digs) both enjoyed profitable matches. deFreese delivered a total of 28 assists, while Katelyn Agnew added seven kills for the Hornets (25-9).

Elena Lapp (14) and Katie McCunn (11) joined forced for 25 digs. It was Eureka’s third win of the season over the Turks.

Fieldcrest/T-V

The Knights dropped the previous two matches to the Vikings although those were on the road and a neutral site, respectively. The home cooking suited Fieldcrest just fine.

Wiesenhofer recorded seven kills to go with eight digs and six service points. Rients also had seven kills, while White tallied 21 assists, seven points and six digs. May chipped in with 11 digs.

The regional title is the 10th in program history.

Fieldcrest collided with IVC (34-4-1) in the sectional final that took place last night.