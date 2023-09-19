MINONK – Any volleyball team with the nickname of Falcons might want to stay clear of Fieldcrest. For the second consecutive Heart of Illinois Conference crossover matchup, the Knights steamrolled a squad with that moniker, as they pasted Flanagan-Cornell 25-13, 25-11 on Thursday.

In other action, Fieldcrest prevailed in the invite they hosted on Saturday. During pool play, they swept Delavan (25-13, 25-7), Gardner/South-Wilmington (25-13, 25-7) and Olympia (25-16, 25-18). The Knights defeated Peru St. Bede 25-11, 25-14 in the semifinals. In the finals, they got past Cissna Park 17-25, 25-14, 27-25. Allie Wiesenhofer posted a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Bella Fortner (15) and Macy Gochanour (11) combined for 26 assists. The Knights downed host Roanoke-Benson 25-19, 25-11 Monday at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Fieldcrest polished off guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-16, 25-15 on Sept. 12.

F-C/Fieldcrest

Outside of a one-all tie in the first set, the Knights (18-3) were ahead for the duration. A kill from Kaylin Rients put the hosts on top to stay.

“It’s kind of one of those if you sit back and say ok let’s get this done quick, you are not going to get anything out of it,” noted Fieldcrest head coach Cathy Sanders. “It was just a matter of coming out, moving you’re feet and staying in position.”

F-C (5-12), who was playing their fourth straight match, had no answers for Fieldcrest.

The hosts amassed 26 kills over the two sets with 15 in the first and 11 in the second. The trio of Rients (eight kills), Wiesenhofer (eight) and Kaitlin White (six) did the majority of the damage.

In addition, the hosts were able to get all 11 players on the court.

“It’s always a plus,” said Sanders. “I’ve got kids that need floor time. You have to look at those opportunities for them to get out and play.”

Fieldcrest also served a total of 12 aces, as Wiesenhofer (nine points) recorded seven. White added seven points. Fortner handed out 11 assists, while Gochanour was right behind with 10.

The Falcons got three kills each from Giulia Pace and Lani Pinkerton.

According to Sanders, the Knights are still working out some kinks on the home floor.

“Honestly, I do not think we’re playing loose yet,” she commented. “We’ve hardly had any matches at home. We’re just playing some different sets and moving kids around. It’s just a matter of getting more consistency.”

Fieldcrest/R-B

Rients (11) and White (eight) joined forced on 19 kills. Fortner rang up 15 assists, while Wiesenhofer added six digs.

GCMS-Fieldcrest

White paced hitters with seven kills. Fortner and Gochanour each registered nine assists, while Wiesenhofer contributed 11 assists.

Fieldcrest, who is on 10-match win streak, went to Fisher on Tuesday. This evening, the Knights host large division foe Tri-Valley at 7 p.m.