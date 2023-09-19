Related to this story

Most Popular

Co-op rolls past the Spartans

Four different players found the net for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 7-1 rout of host Olympia on Thursday in high school soccer.

Runners take to the course

Runners take to the course

Eureka, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson were in cross country competition on Saturday. The Hornets went to Detweiller Park in …