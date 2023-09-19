MINONK – Fieldcrest will shoot for a 1-0 start in the small division of the Heart of Illinois Conference. The Knights (2-2) welcome Heyworth Friday to Veteran’s Park for homecoming with a 7 p.m. kick. The Hornets arrive with a 3-1 record and put together an impressive second half this past week in a 41-14 victory over short-handed host Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

“They should be coming in confident,” mentioned Fieldcrest head coach Nick Meyer. “Their one loss is to Stockton, who is a good team from a really good conference (Northwest Upstate Illini). We lost to Stockton last year. They have the same goals as we do. They’ll be ready to go.”

Heyworth uses the wing-T and features backs in senior Cooper Johnson and sophomore Brayden Brucker. Another sophomore, Parker Bell, is at quarterback.

The Knights faced the wing-T in the opener against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.

“It’s tough with the wing-T. You have to be very disciplined with your eyes,” Meyer said. “The nice thing is we’ve seen a version of it.”

The Hornets have scored 116 points on the season.

As with most offenses that use the wing-T, if the defense can force them to throw, it throws the entire unit off schedule.

“For us, we want to stop the run,” said Meyer. “That’s the goal. You have to take away the top three things they want to do. We want to make them uncomfortable and make them pass.”

Johnson (tackle), Bell (linebacker) and Brucker (secondary) start on defense for Heyworth, who has allowed 97 points.

According to Meyer, he sees the Hornets going to a 5-3 formation.

“We’re big. If we win upfront, we have a chance to win the game,” he summarized.

Nate Albaugh is in his third season with the Hornets and has a 6-16 record. Overall, he is 58-71 in 14 years. Heyworth went 2-7 overall and 1-3 in the division in 2022. This is the 13th meeting all-time between the programs, which sees Fieldcrest with a nine to three advantage. The Knights won the last one 47-0 in ’17.

Notes: A familiar face returns to VP in Mitch Neally. The former Knights’ assistant is in his first season in the same role with the Hornets. Neally was on the Fieldcrest staff from ‘09 to ’22 and served as defensive coordinator over the final nine years. He is a high school physical education teacher at Heyworth. His wife, Kate Neally, obtained her doctorate and is an education professor at Illinois Wesleyan. The couple resides in Bloomington.