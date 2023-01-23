Fieldcrest knocks off Eureka for McLean County title

BLOOMINGTON – Most expected Eureka to earn a spot in the finals of the McLean County tournament, Very few thought Fieldcrest would provide the opposition Saturday night at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus. But, there the Knights were, as they retained possession of the traveling trophy with a 48-44 upset to snap the Hornets’ 10-game win streak.

In Friday’s semifinals from Shirk, Fieldcrest surprised Lexington 49-48, while Eureka downed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-36. Brady Ruestman (15) and Connor Reichman (10) led the way for the Knights. Tyler Heffren had 23 points, while Spencer Wilcox added 10 for Eureka. In the quarterfinal round on Jan. 17, Eureka snuffed out an upset bid by Heyworth with a 47-44 victory in overtime at Shirk.

Elsewhere, the Hornets defeated guest Olympia on Jan. 10. Eureka amassed 25 points in the second quarter to head into halftime ahead 34-21. Heffren poured in a game-best 26 points, while Justis Bachman and Wilcox added 10 each.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn handed senior Landon Modro a stout defensive assignment in the form of the high-scoring Heffren. While Modro helped hold Heffren in check, the 6-foot-1 senior threw in a hefty portion of offense to his evening’s contributions. Modro scored a season-high 21 points

“I challenged him before the game. We only dress three seniors and he’s the only one that really gets a lot of tick,” Hahn said. “I said ‘we’re going to need a leader, somebody who has some experience in big games like this.’ He did a spectacular job defensively and offense came to him. He anchored us. He was fantastic.”

Modro exhibited a nose for the ball and took advantage when the Knights (16-6) got behind Eureka’s pressure defense.

“My teammates just found me down low and got me the ball in good spots and I finished,” said Modro. “I’ve always been down low. I always get a lot of rebounds. It comes naturally.”

The Knights knocked off El Paso-Gridley in the quarters before they toppled the Minutemen to take the traveling trophy.

“Oh yeah, we definitely thought we were going to win,” Modro said. “We should have been a higher seed for sure.”

As a 15 seed, Fieldcrest upset No. 2 seed Aurora Christian in a first round game of the State Farm Holiday Classic.

“That was a foreshadowing of things to come,” said Hahn. “We believe in our locker room, but we always say you’ve got to prove yourself. Eureka made us prove it. We had to earn it. I thought the guys did a tremendous job.”

The Knights opened up a 17-8 first half lead before a Bachman three-pointer brought the Hornets (16-4) within 19-13 entering halftime.

Scoring was a monumental struggle for Eureka for the opening three quarters. The Hornets missed 15 of its initial 16 shots from the floor.

A Modro rebound bucket at the 21-second mark of the third quarter gave the Knights a 30-20 margin. Eureka shot an icy 23 percent (seven of 30) over the first three periods. The Hornets did mount a determined comeback, as they clawed within 45-41 on a Bachman triple from the key with 13 seconds left. After Fieldcrest sank three free throws, Bachman banked in a trey at the buzzer for the final score. Bachman paced Eureka with 18 points and Tyler Tate added 11. Wilcox hauled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

“We dug ourselves too big of a hole there,” Hornets’ coach Aaron Dohner said. “The guys played hard and made a run, but it was too much to overcome. We got ourselves good looks, I thought. We just did not get some of those to go. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes.”

Ruestman contributed eight points and six rebounds for Fieldcrest.

The title was the fourth in program history for the Knights, who were also champs in 2009, ’10 and ’12.

“It’s pretty special,” said Hahn. “I told the kids they had a chance to make history. With all the great teams and great players that have come through Fieldcrest, it has not been as routine as you might think.”

Heyworth-Eureka

Making his presence known after a four-game absence because of a sprained knee was Tate. The Eureka guard scored his club’s last 10 points, including a three-pointer late in regulation, to send the contest into a four-minute period tied at 38.

That wiped out a 37-30 deficit with 60 seconds to go.

“We’re happy to have him (Tate) back. He made that huge shot to tie it then really stepped up at the free throw line,” Dohner said. “Late, we just had a few things go our way with our pressure, Guys stepped up and made some plays when we absolutely had to have them.”

Eureka’s first lead of the game did not come until a Heffren bucket to start overtime for a 39-37 score. Tate (21) and Heffren (16) combined for 37 of the 47 points.

Six-foot-eight junior center Nick Feather led Heyworth with 20 points.

“I feel bad for the kids,” said Heyworth coach Lyndon Jason, who squad committed half of their 16 turnovers over the final 12 minutes, “They played a heckuva game. They really did. It just did not bounce our way at the end.”

Fieldcrest hosted Tremont in Heart of Illinois Conference competition on Tuesday. The Knights head to Colfax this Friday for a 7 p.m. tilt versus Ridgeview. Eureka meets Mascoutah Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the Pinckneyville Shootout from Duster Thomas Gymnasium where Heffren is in line to join the 1,000-point club.