Fieldcrest hits past GCMS

MINONK - A plethora of kills led Fieldcrest to a 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Heart of Illinois Conference guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday evening.

For the match, the Knights (9-2, 3-2) recorded 28 kills, as Allie Wiesenhofer tallied nine followed by Zoey Dye with seven.

“I do not feel like they (GCMS) were stopping the outside, but I think they would have adjusted to it,” Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders commented. “You cannot deny how effective the outside was.”

Molly Kroon's six kills paced the Falcons, whose record dipped to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the league.

