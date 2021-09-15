 Skip to main content
Fieldcrest hits past GCMS

  • Updated
MINONK - A plethora of kills led Fieldcrest to a 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Heart of Illinois Conference guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday evening.

For the match, the Knights (9-2, 3-2) recorded 28 kills, as Allie Wiesenhofer tallied nine followed by Zoey Dye with seven.

“I do not feel like they (GCMS) were stopping the outside, but I think they would have adjusted to it,” Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders commented. “You cannot deny how effective the outside was.”

Molly Kroon's six kills paced the Falcons, whose record dipped to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the league.

See full article on Sept. 16 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Tremont runs past Eureka

R-B takes down OM in three

Fieldcrest drops shootout

