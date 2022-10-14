Fieldcrest has easy time with the Mustangs

Fieldcrest closed out the home portion of the regular season schedule with a 25-13, 25-13 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference rival Ridgeview on Oct. 11.

Elsewhere, the Knights swept host Lexington 25-14, 25-9 on Thursday.

Ridgeview-Fieldcrest

Allie Wiesenhofer knocked home 10 kills, while Kaitlin White amassed 17 assists.

Carolyn Megow (six digs) and Kaylin Rients (two and a half blocks) were other statistical leaders for the Knights (23-3, 9-3).

Fieldcrest-Lexington

Wiesenhofer deposited 11 kills, while White tallied 22 assists. Megow paced the defense with 10 digs.

The Knights faced Ridgeview again in Tuesday’s McLean County tournament at Deer Creek-Mackinaw. A victory advances Fieldcrest into a 4:15 p.m. quarterfinal round match today against El Paso-Gridley. That winner likely meets Tri-Valley (24-1-1, 12-0) in a semifinal this evening at 6:30 p.m. The tourney concludes on Saturday.