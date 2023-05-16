A losing streak of 10 games went by the boards for Fieldcrest Saturday morning with an 11-2 decision over El Paso-Gridley in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase at Champion Fields in Normal.

In regional competition on Monday, the Knights dismissed Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4-1 at Brock Park.

Fieldcrest/EP-G

The Knights (4-16) broke open a 3-1 affair with four runs in the top of the third inning. Pru Mangan paced the 13-hit attack with three, while Morgan Gerdes, Ashlyn May and Allie Wiesenhofer followed with two apiece.

In the circle, Keara Barisch (4-11) fired a complete game eight-hitter. She walked two and struck out three to collect the win.

Fieldcrest-DCM

Two runs in the top of the first gave the Knights the early advantage. They added one in the third and another in the fourth. Gerdes had three of the 13 hits, while Barisch, May and Kaylin Rients checked in with two apiece. Barisch went all seven and scattered seven hits for the win. She walked two and fanned 10.

Fieldcrest, who are the regional hosts, took on Knoxville Tuesday evening at Veteran’s Park.