Fieldcrest falls in two OTs

MINONK - Despite not shooting a high percentage and forcing 20 turnovers, Fieldcrest came up on the short end of a 43-38 score in double overtime to Heart of Illinois Conference rival Le Roy on Friday.

“We had the lead in both overtimes and had the ball each time,” Knights' ehad coach Matt Winkler pointed out. “Both times, we did not any good looks. Bottom line, you have to shoot better than (24) percent. We just needed to make shots.”

Koltin Kearfott’s eight-footer banked in with 12 seconds left in regulation to forge a 34-all tie and triggered free ball.

Luke Stuepfert's 12 points led the Panthers, who moved to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in the league. Landon Modro led the Knights (1-6, 0-3) with 16 points.

Notes: Modro grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to go with his 16 points. Of his 14 boards, seven were on the offensive side, as the hosts outrebounded the taller Panthers 39-38. Le Roy’s first free throw attempt did not occur until five minutes and six seconds left in regulation.

