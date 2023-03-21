Monday’s opener did not go well for Fieldcrest, who lost 13-3 to Dwight at Veteran’s Park. The game was shortened to six innings because of the 10-run rule. The guests plated a run in each of their plate appearances. The Knights’ offense came in the bottom of the fourth. Pru Mangan supplied two of the six hits. Morgan Gerdes suffered the loss in the circle.
The Knights headed to Henry on Tuesday, while Eureka was scheduled to entertain Metamora from the middle school. Today, the Hornets travel to Flanagan for a 4:30 p.m. matchup with Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland. Fieldcrest hosts Metamora Friday at 4:30 p.m. from VP.
Notes: Eureka’s home matchup with Canton on Monday afternoon was cancelled.