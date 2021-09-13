Fieldcrest drops shootout

MINONK - Fieldcrest scored seven touchdowns and rolled up 496 yards of total offense, but Fisher ended up a 51-40 winner Friday evening in the Heart of Illinois Conference crossover matchup at Veteran's Park.

Quarterback Koltin Kearfott set single game standards in passing yards (393), as he tossed five touchdowns. Landon Modro set records for receptions (15) and yards (237), as he caught two TDs,

“It all started with the OL (offensive line). They sealed the outside and gave him (Kearfott) time to throw,” said Knights' coach Mike Freeman, whose squad dipped 0-3. “He likes rolling out and throwing on the move. Landon came up huge with some big catches. He had over (200) yards receiving. We have guys in space who can create space.”

The Bunnies (1-2) gained 344 of their 411 yards on the ground. Running back George Morgan carried the ball 31 times for 223 yards. Fisher found the end zone in each of their eight offensive possessions.

The teams combined for 47 first downs (24 for the hosts, 23 for Fisher), 15 TDs (eight by the Bunnies, seven for Fieldcrest) and 907 yards of total offense.

Notes: Other records set by the Knights were passing yards (465), passing attempts (48) and passing completions (29). Fieldcrest was whistled 11 times for 89 yards in penalties, while the Bunnies had 10 also for 89 yards.

