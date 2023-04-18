Fieldcrest lost a pair of Heart of Illinois Conference matchups this past week. Their defense let them down in an 8-3 decision to Deer Creek-Mackinaw Friday at Brock Park. The Knights were blanked 11-0 by Heyworth on Wednesday at Veteran’s Park. It was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.

Fieldcrest-DCM

A total of eight errors led to eight unearned runs, four of which scored in the lower half of the first. The Knights (2-9, 1-3) plated one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Pru Mangan contributed three hits and two runs batted in, while Ashlyn May added two hits.

Keara Barisch (2-7) ended up as the pitcher of record.

Heyworth-Fieldcrest

Heyworth’s Emma Slayback fired a perfect game, as she set down all 18 Fieldcrest batters, 12 via strikeout. Barisch took the loss.

The Knights traveled to Tremont in HOIC action yesterday. Fieldcrest returns to VP this Friday for a 4:30 p.m. contest versus Gibson City-Melvin Sibley.