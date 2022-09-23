Fieldcrest dispatches Fisher

Fieldcrest took care of Heart of Illinois Conference guest Fisher 25-14, 25-8 on Sept. 20.

Elsewhere, the Knights (18-1, 6-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday to host Tri-Valley by scores of 25-22, 25-20 in Downs. In the process, the Vikings (16-1-1, 5-0) took over the top spot in the league.

Fisher-Fieldcrest

Kaylin Rients pounded down 10 kills, while Kaitlin White handed out 17 assists for the Knights.

Ashlyn May served five aces, while Carolyn Megow added nine digs.

The Knights were on the road opposite El Paso-Gridley (18-2 5-1). Fieldcrest returns home this evening versus Deer Creek-Mackinaw with a 7 p.m. first serve. The Knights are tied for second in the HOIC with Eureka (14-4, 6-1).