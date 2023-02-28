Fieldcrest’s bid for another two A state trophy ended Monday evening with a 59-55 setback in overtime to Chicago Noble/Butler at the Peotone Supersectional. It also halted a 13-game win streak.

In sectional finals from Thursday, the Knights knocked off Peotone 68-64 in triple OT at Coal City, while Eureka (26-9) lost 37-32 to Heart of Illinois Conference rival Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Rockridge. On Feb. 21, Fieldcrest sent Kankakee Bishop McNamara to the sidelines by a 56-33 score, while Eureka eliminated Sherrard 59-45.

CN/B-Fieldcrest

The Knights (32-4) were down 45-38 at the conclusion of the third period, but stormed back to force extra play tied at 53. Ashlyn May (21) and Kaitlin White (20) combined for 41 of the 55 points, while Carolyn Megow tacked on 12.

Sophomore Xamiya Walton, who has scored 1,690 points in her short prep career, led the Lynx (30-6) with 26 points. They avenged a 43-40 defeat to the Knights in the 2022 supersectional round.

Peotone-Fieldcrest

Peotone (31-2), whose only previous loss came on the road to Fieldcrest by a score of 60-42 on Jan. 28, thought it cut the deficit to 66-64 on Ashley Renwick's free throw with 31 seconds left in the third OT. But, a lane violation was called on the Blue Devils.

Haley Carver sank two free throws to give the Knights a 68-63 lead with 19 seconds left before Peotone's Jenna Hunter sank a free throw for the final margin. When Aliah Celis rebounded Hunter's miss on the second attempt with four seconds left, the Knights ran out the clock and celebrated at midcourt. They played the final eight minutes and 45 seconds without their leader, May, who fouled out late in OT number one.

"We're definitely not used to playing (without May)," said Megow. "Ashlyn is the type of player who is in most of the game and making the plays and doing it for us. When she came out, it showed we were able to still do it without her."

With May on the bench, first-year Macy Gochanour took over point guard duties. Gochanour scored only two points, but those were the two biggest in the Knights' season, as she drained a pair at the charity stripe with two ticks on the clock in the second OT to forge a 59-all tie.

"I know if I was in that spot I would have been going crazy," said May, who finished with 13 points. "She did a great job. I'm so proud of her."

Madison Schroeder, who led Peotone with 23 points, drove inside to put the Blue Devils ahead, 60-59, with 22 seconds left in the second OT. Fieldcrest turned the ball over and fouled Adeline Graffeo, who made one free throw with nine seconds left for a 61-59 lead. Schroeder, who made a three with 15 seconds left in regulation to force overtime at 42-42, hurt her ankle at the end of the second OT. She was on the bench for a short time before she returned with a limp.

Meanwhile, Fieldcrest never trailed in the third overtime, as they took the lead for good as Megow again maneuvered her way inside Peotone's bigger frontline to give the Knights a 65-63 advantage.

"It was a lot of moving the ball across the lane and communicating with my teammates and not taking the shot and forcing it up when you know they're bigger than you and they can block them," said Megow. "You have to be smart about what shots you're taking inside."

Knights’ head coach Mitch Neally was not surprised about Megow's strong performance. She had only one basket in the first half as Fieldcrest trailed 23-18 before Megow converted seven of eight field goal attempts the rest of the way.

"That girl just works her tail off every single play," said Neally. "She's only 5-7, but she was getting boards over 5-10 girls."

Even as the game stretched on with May on the bench, Neally remained confident.

"We had some girls play a lot of time, but we are well-conditioned," he said. "I knew the longer the game went on I had all the more faith in our girls even if some of our starters were out. These girls have gone against those girls all year long. They've seen some of the best in our practices each day. That's why we make it as hard as we can so in a sectional game like this it's nothing for them."

Megow ended up with 20 points, while Carver and White each tallied 14.

"That was one of the best games I've ever been a part of," Neally commented. "All the credit goes to our girls for continuing to believe in themselves and each other. When one person came out with fouls or that kind of thing, we had the same (thinking) — next (girl) up. It's because we prepared for it. We've instilled you have to continue to have a believe-in-yourself kind of mindset here since Day 1."

Eureka-DCM

The Hornets fell behind 26-19 at intermission, but closed the gap to 30-26 with eight minutes to play. No Eureka player scored in double figures, as Elena Lapp tallied nine points.

In the first meeting Dec. 9, the Hornets posted a 52-49 win over the Chiefs (30-5).

KBM-Fieldcrest

The Knights trailed 14-11 in the second quarter, but took the lead for good at 15-14 on a White three. They finished the first half on a 10-1 spurt, as White added another triple, May scored on a fast break bucket, while May and Gochanour each added a free throw. Fieldcrest carried a 21-15 edge into halftime.

“We started a little slow, but once we started getting our feet moving and getting into the flow of things and being there for each other, we started to show what type of team we are,” May said.

The White threes came against a zone defense the Irish employed that included 6-foot Caley Strahan and 5-11 Leigha Brown.

“The last minute and a half of the first half was huge,” said Neally. “We had that run that gave us the momentum, that sigh of relief a tad bit we needed to go into halftime. From there, I think our defense led to our offense a lot of the time.”

Fieldcrest scored the first nine points of the third stanza to double up the Irish (19-13) at 30-15.

Carver scored all eight of her points in the third period and the Knights led 41-26 with eight minutes to play.

“We came out really slow. We knew at halftime we had to pick up things to see what we can do,” White said. “Their posts are pretty big. We’re not a tall team, but our posts are strong enough.

"Once we started driving more, it opened up the lane so we could kick out. If the kick was not there, we had the shot for the guard.”

May topped Fieldcrest with 20 points, while White added 16. They committed seven of its 16 turnovers in the first quarter.

However, KBM never figured out the Knights’ pressure, as the Irish had at least six turnovers in each quarter and totaled 28.

“We were doing a great job in our 1-2-2 half court trap,” said Neally. “They picked it up across halfcourt and we got some good traps. We thought we could pressure their guards and I think we did a good job with that.”

Eureka-Sherrard

The Hornets built a 29-17 halftime lead only to see the Tigers cut it down to four at 40-36 after three. However, Eureka outscored Sherrard 19 to nine in the fourth.

Ellie Cahill finished with 19 points, while Ella Ausmus checked in with 16.

Notes: Cahill, who played through the last stretch of the season with a foot injury, finished up her scholastic career with 2,038 points. She was also named to the all-academic team by the Illinois High School Association. A free throw late in the third OT versus Peotone put White, who is a junior, at an even 1,000. She is the fifth Fieldcrest girl to reach that plateau. White currently sits with 1,020. May has the second spot at 1,446 points.